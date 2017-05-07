Mitchell native Nate Lashley wins web.com event

Mitchell native Nate Lashley Sunday picked up the biggest victory of his professional golf career as he won this week’s Web.com tour event at the Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

The 34 year old Mitchell High and University of Arizona graduate shot a six under par 66 in the final round for a 20 under par total of 268 to come from behind and win the tournament by one shot.

Before this week Lashley had two top tens this year on the web.com tour and had the #24 ranking on the tour’s money list, which was just inside the top 25 for the season that would qualify him for a PGA tour card in the 2017-18 season. His $112,500 check for winning this week’s event should vault him much higher on the top 25 list and and also solidify a spot in the Web.com finals later this year.