Bluffs Police looking for more leads in arson fire

BY Kevin Mooney | April 28, 2017
Scottsbluff Police are looking for more leads as they investigate an arson fire earlier this month  that started from a fully engulfed vehicle parked in a garage at 710 East Overland.

The fire spread from the vehicle to adjacent vehicles and the building, and tenants of the apartments were evacuated by Scottsbluff Police as Scottsbluff Fire arrived and extinguished the fire.

Captain Tony Straub says no one was hurt, but it was a very dangerous fire that could have been much worse.

“This one concerns us a little more,” explains Straub. “It was pretty brazen and a little more serious in that they started a  vehicle on fire that then started a structure on fire.  We have interviewed tenants and  the owner of the property and believe we have some credible leads. But anything suspicious the public might have seen if relayed to us would really help out.”

11 tenants were assisted by the Scottsbluff Firefighter Ministry for temporary housing.

