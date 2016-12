The Nebraska Public Public Power District says power has been restored to around 871 customers in Scottsbluff who were without service for approximately an hour and a half early Monday afternoon.

Spokesperson Mark Becker says crews were able to disable faulty equipment that was causing the problem, which impacted central business district commercial customers and residents from 27th Street to 15th Street in the central area of town.

Becker says the outage occurred from 12:40 to around 2:15 p.m.