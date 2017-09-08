Bluffs Recreation Director resigns to take position at YMCA

The city of Scottsbluff has lost one of its longer tenured employees with the resignation of the Parks Department’s Recreation Director Triniti Burgner.

City Manager Nathan Johnson said the resignation was effective today after the city hosted a reception for Burgner. Johnson said, “Triniti has been with the city for over fifteen years and has been a valuable employee. With her absence we are going to have to look at all options in trying to fill that void. Triniti has brought a lot to the community and we need to make sure we have those programs and projects continuing to run in the right direction. ”

Burgner is resigning to take a position with the Scottsbluff Family YMCA as their program coordinator. Rick Deeds will continue to handle the Parks Department’s maintenance and planning responsibilities while the city does its review of the Recreation position.

Johnson also indicated the annual Harvest Festival usually scheduled in the fall has been canceled this year because of all the energy devoted to eclipse planning and the lack of time left to organize the Harvest event.