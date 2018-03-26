Bluffs residents charged with possession, distribution of drugs

Two Scottsbluff residents have been arrested on several drug possession and distribution charges after a search of their home by authorities Saturday.

41 year old Christian Glandt and 23 year old Kassidy Lane were taken into custody after methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and many items associated with the distribution of the controlled substances were found at their home. Authorities also searched a garage owned by Glandt where a baggie containing 47 pills of the sedative Lorazepam and a substance believed to be LSD were found.

Glandt is charged with distribution of methamphetamine and several possession counts, specifically meth, heroin, marijuana, hash, Lorazepam and LSD. Glandt, who has a previous history of drug usage and distribution, is also charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in a school zone.

Lane is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.