Bluffs woman accused of choking and threatening grandson

A 53 year old grandmother who threatened to harm her 11 year old grandson because he wouldn’t take a bath has been charged with felony child abuse.

Court documents say Scottsbluff Police responded to the R.C. Scot Apartments Wednesday regarding a juvenile texting a relative, stating his grandmother Donna Castro was trying to kill him.

The documents say when Police arrived the child stated Castro told him he was possessed and she started choking him. He said when she went into the kitchen she also placed two big knives in her purse, at which time he left the apartment and went outside.

Castro was then placed into handcuffs and taken to the Scotts Bluff County Jail.