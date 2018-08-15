class="post-template-default single single-post postid-329255 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Bluffs woman accused of stabbing man with steak knife

BY Ryan Murphy | August 15, 2018
A 28-year-old Scottsbluff woman is behind bars after reportedly sending a man to the hospital with stab wounds.

Felishia Ladeaux was arrested on Tuesday evening on a charge of Aggravated Assault. Court documents say police responded to the Emergency Room in reference to a man who had been stabbed.

Through the course of the investigation, witnesses say Ladeaux was extremely intoxicated and was asked to leave a residence they were at. She reportedly got angry, threw a burning candle at one of the men and then grabbed the steak knife. Ladeaux reportedly swung the knife several times and struck the victim in the hand.

At the home, police saw the home was covered in blood and a bloody knife was found at the scene.

When police went to Ladeaux’s home, she said she was “very intoxicated” but did not remember having a physical altercation.

She was subsequently arrested and taken to jail. She will make her first appearance on the charge on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

