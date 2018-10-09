class="post-template-default single single-post postid-340037 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Bluffs woman accused of striking another woman with “night stick”

BY Kevin Mooney | October 9, 2018
A Scottsbluff woman has been arrested for second degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after she allegedly attacked another woman with a “night stick” similar to what is used by law enforcement.

Court documents say Elisia Gonzalez is accused of approaching the victim at a Scottsbluff convenience store July 10th and striking her several times. Scottsbluff Police say they observed scrapes on the victims arms legs chest and face and a cut on her head that medics indicated would require stitches.

The victim claimed the attack occurred because the suspect’s husband had contacted her on Facebook.

Gonzalez, also known as Elisia Rotherham, who was taken into custody on an arrest warrant issued July 30th, will have her first court appearance on the charges later today.

