Bluffs woman accused of striking husband with baseball bat

A 52 year old Scottsbluff woman has been arrested for second degree domestic assault after allegedly striking her husband with a baseball bat in the middle of an argument.

Court documents say the victim told Police when they responded Sunday evening to the couple’s residence that Victoria Olivares struck him in the right side of his chest with the bat. Officers observed a “long cylinder shaped contusion from the victim’s right arm pit to the center of his chest”.

Victoria Olivares denied any physical altercation, said she was on medication for a ruptured disc, and that any injuries the victim had was from his work as a roofer.

Olivares could receive up to three years in prison for the Class IIIA felony if convicted.