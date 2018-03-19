Bluffs woman arrested on variety of drug related charges

A Scottsbluff woman is facing multiple felony charges stemming from the execution of an early Saturday morning search warrant.

32-year-old Jessica Serda was arrested on charges of: Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, as well as charges of no proof of insurance and fictitious plates.

Court documents say when authorities searched her apartment, they found five syringes and four baggies that tested positive for meth, a glass pipe, and a box of baggies used for narcotic sales.

While the search warrant was being served, Scottsbluff police conducted a traffic stop on Serda and searched the vehicle she was driving. Police found three baggies containing a total of 21 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe with white residue in it, pills, marijuana, a digital scale and a large amount of cash.

The vehicle she was driving also had plates registered to another vehicle and she had no proof of insurance.

Serda was arrested and transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center. She is scheduled to make her first appearance on the charges on Monday afternoon in County Court.