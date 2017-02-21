Bluffs woman arrested stemming from lengthy meth sting

Another person has been arrested stemming from a WING Drug Task Force investigation that began back in August.

25-year-old Mistie Cleays of Scottsbluff was arrested over the weekend on a charge of Aiding and Abetting to Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

Court documents say that Cleays’ unit in the Rebecca Winters Apartment was a hub for local drug dealers. Tracy Little Dog, Jennifer Edwards, and Margaret Edwards have already been arrested and charged in connection to this case.

An arrest affidavit says that Little Dog and Margaret Edwards exited Cleays’ apartment to pick up methamphetamine. The duo returned to the apartment and sold 17.44 grams of meth to a CI during the controlled buy.

Cleays is being held on a $500,000 bond for the Class IC Felony, and is slated to make her first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.