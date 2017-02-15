class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215819 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Bluffs woman charged following January WING bust

BY Ryan Murphy | February 15, 2017
A 35-year-old Scottsbluff woman has been charged following a January 16th WING Drug Task Force bust.

Cally Ysac is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent To Distribute(28 to 139 grams). Ysac was at a residence on 3rd Avenue when the search warrant was served, and investigators found nearly 68 grams of methamphetamine in the home.

45-year-old Scott Johnson was also arrested following that search; and is facing a distribution charge as well.

Scott Johnson (SBCDC)

Court documents say that Ysac showed investigators where the meth was hidden.

She was arrested on a warrant earlier this week and is now charged with a Class IC Felony, which carries a prison sentence of 5 to 50 years if convicted.

She’ll make her first appearance on the charge on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

 

