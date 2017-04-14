Bluffs woman charged once again with drug related crimes

A 38 year old Scottsbluff woman accused of providing methamphetamine twice to a confidential informant of the WING Drug Task Force made her initial court appearance on the charges Friday.

Desirae Rein, who has been arrested for drug related crimes previously, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, a class 1D felony that upon conviction could lead to a sentence of up to fifty years in prison.

Court documents say Rein supplied the substance that tested positive for methamphetamine during controlled buys December 10th of last year and January 11th of this year.