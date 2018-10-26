Bluffs woman facing child abuse and accessory counts

A Scottsbluff woman is now facing felony charges for her role in the alleged sexual assault of two young girls under the age of 12 by the woman’s fiancee.

Margaret Piazza-Franklin was arrested for two counts of felony child abuse, plus two felony charges of being an accessory to first degree sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors say Piazza-Franklin knowingly permitted the two children to be placed in a situation that endangered the children’s physical or mental health during contact with boyfriend Christopher Garcia. The 57-year-old Garcia was arrested in May on child sexual assault charges after authorities were advised one of the victims was showing signs of emotional stress at school and that the assaults had occurred on a regular basis.

A forensic interview followed at Capstone where the victim discussed the felony assaults and said Garcia was also assaulting her younger sister. Following that investigation the girls were placed in state custody.

Piazza-Franklin is also accused of being an accessory for attempting to prevent a search of her home for evidence of a class I felony and for reporting that another man other than Garcia had been involved in the sexual assaults. Piazza-Franklin was scheduled to make her first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Friday morning.