Bluffs woman gets 6 years in prison on heroin and meth charges

A Scottsbluff woman has been sentenced to a total of six years in prison following her arrest stemming from a July traffic stop.

32-year-old Alexandria Montoya was sentenced last month to 72 months in prison for Possession of Heroin (10-27 grams) and Possession of Methamphetamine (10-27 grams).

Montoya was arrested on July 5th for not having any visible tail lights on the vehicle she was driving. Scottsbluff officers saw a beer in the cup holder, and searched the vehicle.

During the search they found baggies with methamphetamine, black tar heroin, and drug paraphernalia. In Montoya’s purse they also found containers and baggies with methamphetamine and marijuana.

Montoya also recently made headlines for testifying during Zachary Mueller’s “body in a barrel” murder trial. She shared a cell with the state’s material witness Felicia Talley. During the trial, Montoya testified that Talley told her that she put her hand over victim Pedro Dominguez’ mouth and nose after the shooting to keep him from “struggling” so he couldn’t breathe and would die.

Montoya’s sentences were each for 36 months, and will run consecutively. She will not be eligible for parole until June, 2022.