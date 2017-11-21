Bluffs woman injured in Monday accident in critical condition

A Scottsbluff woman injured in an accident west of Mitchell Monday is listed in critical condition at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 41 year old Cherie Knaub was injured when her eastbound vehicle ran into the back of a fuel truck stopped at railroad tracks on Highway 26 just west of Mitchell shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Cherie Knaub was flown by Air Link to Regional West with serious injuries from the accident, and was then transferred Monday afternoon to the Omaha facility.

Mitchell Police Chief Mike Cotant and the Mitchell rescue personnel were the first responders and got Knaub out of a smoking SUV and conducted the initial treatment. Cotant said the victim had serious stomach and chest injuries.