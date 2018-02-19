class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291807 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Bluffs woman whose car hit church still hospitalized

BY Kevin Mooney | February 19, 2018
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

An 88-year-old Mitchell woman is in fair condition this (Monday) morning at Regional West after her vehicle struck a local church Saturday afternoon.

Scottsbluff Police say at 1:17 p.m., June Leider was driving her Honda Accord northbound on Broadway, approaching 27th Street. Police believe Leider may have suffered a medical episode, causing her to accelerate, lose control, crossing the median and through the westbound lane and crashing into the southeast corner of the Calvary Lutheran Church, landing on its side.

Scottsbluff Fire Department, Valley Ambulance and Scottsbluff Police responded to the accident, and EMT’s spent approximately one hour working to extricate Leider from the vehicle.

Leider was transported to Regional West for treatment of neck injuries, as well as multiple abrasions and contusions. Leider’s vehicle was totaled and the church had several thousand dollars in damages.

