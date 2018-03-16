BMS health fair gets students thinking about lifestyle

Over 40 Bluffs Middle School students took advantage of the first health fair at the school, held for a little over an hour and a half Thursday afternoon.

Lynne Adams with Scottsbluff Public Schools Health Services says students rotated through sixteen different stations which concerned health topics that should be of specific interest to them.

Adams said, ” This is just to expose students to things they should be considering with their health, such as what they are eating, how backpacks are ruining their backs, how cell phones are injuring their necks, drugs, and immunizations. ”

In addition to professional health presenters, some of the stations were manned by students in Scottsbluff High’s Health Sciences Academy who are planning on being health service professionals after graduating. Adams is hoping when word spreads about the benefit of the health fair from those who attended, there will be more students participate next year.