BMS Raising Funds for Chromebooks through Run for Google event

Students at Bluffs Middle School have the opportunity to participate in a fundraiser to raise funds for additional technology in the school. Dreamed up by 7th grade student John Mentgen and his mother Laura, Run for Google is a technology fundraiser for Bluffs Middle School to raise money for Chromebooks.

Bluffs Middle School currently has 5 classroom Chromebook carts being shared throughout the school. The goal of the fundraiser is for BMS to have 30 carts which is a 1:1 ratio of carts to classrooms.

There are many different ways BMS students, parents, staff and community members can participate in this fundraiser:

Students will be collecting pledges for miles run from April 24 th to May 10 th . The Google Run will be held on May 12 th at 3:30 at Bluffs Middle School. Each individual student has a goal of raising $20 in pledges.

After the run a dance will be held for BMS students in the BMS Gym. All students who raise $20 will get into the dance for free! All others welcome for a $5 entrance fee. Refreshments donated by local businesses will be available for sale with proceeds going to the fundraiser.

On Sunday, April 30 th eat at Sam and Louie’s from 5-8PM where they will be donating 10% of purchases to this fundraiser.

On Tuesday May 9 th eat at Culvers from 5-8PM where they will be donating 10% of purchases to this fundraiser.

Businesses or individuals can also donate directly to the Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation in support of this project.

To learn more about this fundraiser watch this video created by John and Laura Mentgen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfslOLR-_es or contact Bluffs Middle School at 308-635-6270.