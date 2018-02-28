BNSF Plans $110 Million Capital Program in Nebraska for 2018

LINCOLN, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Feb 27, 2018– BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) has announced that its 2018 capital expenditure program in Nebraska will be approximately $110 million. This year’s plan in Nebraska remains focused on maintenance projects to ensure BNSF continues to operate a safe and reliable rail network. The largest component of this year’s capital plan in the state will be for replacing and upgrading the main components for the tracks on which BNSF trains operate including rail, rail ties and ballast.

BNSF moves nearly 2 million carloads of freight in Nebraska each year and has invested approximately $900 million to expand and maintain its network in the state over the past five years. The 2018 maintenance program in Nebraska includes more than 1,000 miles of track surfacing and/or undercutting work as well as the replacement of about 60 miles of rail and close to 90,000 ties.

“BNSF helps Nebraska farmers reach new markets by providing a vital transportation link for the state’s corn, wheat and other agricultural products as well as the state’s emerging ethanol industry,” said Zak Andersen, vice president, corporate relations.

The 2018 planned capital investments in the state are part of BNSF’s $3.3 billion network-wide capital expenditure program announced last month. These investments include $2.4 billion to replace and maintain core network and related assets, approximately $500 million for expansion and efficiency projects and $100 million for continued implementation of Positive Train Control (PTC). Another element of its capital plan will be $300 million for freight cars and other equipment acquisitions.

