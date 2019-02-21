Board of Governors approve three-year contract for WNCC instructors

The Western Community College Area Board of Governors has approved a new three-year contract with the bargaining unit representing instructors at Western Nebraska Community College.

Under the new agreement approved Wednesday, instructors will see a total package increase of 3.5% during each of the two school years starting this fall, and a 3.75% increase in the third year of the contract.

However, as a total package increase, the salary bump is a hybrid of base compensation and medical insurance. “What that means is that medical insurance that will be going up 7.5% next year will be taken out of that 3.5% increase,” WNCC President Dr. Todd Holcomb tells KNEB News, “So, it’s really hard to determine exactly what the total salary increase will be once you take the medical insurance out of that.”

If medical insurance comes in lower than the stated amount, Holcomb says instructors will see more in their paychecks for salary, but less if the insurance is higher than the 7.5% rate increase.

Holcomb says the contract will keep the school in the middle of similar Nebraska colleges regarding pay, and competitive with two- and four-year institutions when it comes to attracting quality instructors to the three WNCC campuses.

The proposed contract had been signed by the Nebraska Western College Education Association earlier this month.