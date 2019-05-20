Board of Trustees sets timeline in search for new WNCC President

The Western Community College Area Board of Governors has set a timetable in the search for the next president of Western Nebraska Community College.

Current president, Dr. Todd Holcomb, will leave WNCC June 26 to assume the role of president at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa.

An important step in the search process is the development of a Presidential Profile, which will include an open forum June 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in The Plex at the John N. Harms Center on the Scottsbluff Campus. The public is invited to attend and encouraged to participate in the discussion about the qualities, characteristics, and qualifications needed to serve as the next president, as well as opportunities and challenges facing WNCC.

Additionally, the public is invited to provide confidential input online via a short electronic survey conducted by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). The deadline to submit feedback is June 14.

“This appointment will shape WNCC’s future for years to come,” says Lynne Klemke, Board of Governors Chair. “The Board is committed to conducting an equitable, inclusive, and transparent national search that will attract a strong pool of candidates from throughout the nation.”

Following the June 19 meetings, the ACCT will assist in active recruiting with a Sept. 25 target date for applications. The search timeline approved by the WCCA Board last week shows an Oct. 8 date for selection of semi-finalists, with a slate of final candidates to be selected Oct. 22. Campus tours, informal meetings and public forums would be scheduled for the week of Nov. 12, with the Board expected to name a new President by late November who would assume the role in January 2020.