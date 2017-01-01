“Body in a barrel” trial begins with jury selection Tuesday

The week long trial for a Bridgeport man accused of killing a Colorado man and stuffing his body into a barrel will begin in Morrill County District Court.

25 year old Zachary Mueller has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and related weapons charges plus an added charge of being an habitual criminal. He’s accused of killing 33-year-old Pedro Dominguez of Greeley, Colorado.

A farmer found the barrel near Bayard, Nebraska, on December 4th of last year. Authorities say Dominguez had been shot in the back of the head.

A 120 person jury pool has been called and they have been divided into morning and afternoon sessions for questioning by the attorneys. The actual trial is expected to start sometime Wednesday after a 12 person jury with two alternates is seated.

The trial has been postponed twice, the latest delay when Mueller’s attorney Sarah Newell asked time to allow for forensic analysis of a phone discovered outside Mueller’s residence that the defense believes belongs to material witness Felicia Talley.

Talley, a transient who had demonstrated an unwillingness to return to Nebraska to be interviewed in the months after the killing, has been detained in the Morrill county jail following a ruling by District Judge Leo Dobrovolny.

The prosecution says Talley told Chief Deputy Cheree Fisher August 11th she “observed everything” regarding the murder outside of Bridgeport. Talley was Dominguez’ girlfriend at the time of the murder but previous to that had Mueller’s seven year old child.