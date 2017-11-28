class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274644 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

Body in reservoir identified as Cheyenne man

BY Associated Press | November 28, 2017
Southeast Wyoming officials say a man whose body was
found in a reservoir east of Cheyenne was shot in the head.

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Capt. Linda Gesell says deputies spotted the body Sunday in the Wyoming Hereford Ranch Reservoir Number 1 while they were responding to a report of a burned vehicle.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that a medical examiner determined the death a homicide after completing an autopsy on Monday. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Justin Robinson of Cheyenne.

