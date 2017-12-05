Body of missing Lincoln woman found

Authorities say a body believed to be that of a missing

24-year-old Lincoln woman has been found in southeast Nebraska’s Clay County.

The FBI’s Randy Thysse (THEYE’-see) said at a Lincoln news conference Tuesday that investigators strongly believe the female body was that of Sydney Loofe, who was reported missing Nov. 16. Thysee says positive identification awaits autopsy results.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister (BLEYE’-meye-stur) said investigators directed officers to where they found the body. The officers also discovered evidence that a crime was involved in her death. He wouldn’t provide specifics.

Bliemeister (BLEYE’-meye-stur) says investigators are still talking to

51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell, who had reported online that they had contact with Loofe. Bliemeister says neither has been charged with any crime related to Loofe’s disappearance.