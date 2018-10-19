Body of missing skydiver found near Colorado airport

Northern Colorado officials searching for a missing skydiver found his body near the airport in Longmont.

Boulder County officials say a woman called police in Longmont at about 9 p.m. Thursday to report her 23-year-old boyfriend hadn’t returned from a planned skydiving trip that afternoon. Responding officers found his car at the airport and began a search.

Cmdr. Mike Wagner says the man’s body was found at about 9 a.m. Friday in a field about a mile west of the airport. His name hasn’t been released.

Officials said the man had reportedly planned a jump with Mile-Hi Skydiving.

The Times-Call of Longmont reports it’s not clear if Mile-Hi Skydiving knew the man was missing. Company officials declined to comment.

Wagner says the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

