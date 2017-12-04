Body of Sydney Loofe recovered

The body of Sydney Loofe, the missing Lincoln woman and Neligh native, has been found.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The FBI says it will hold a news conference at the Lincoln Police department regarding the disappearance of Loofe. FBI-Omaha spokesman Huston Pullen says officials will speak to the press at 9 a.m. local time Tuesday.

Loofe was reported missing Nov. 16. Family and friends said she went on a date the night before with someone she met online. Police say she was last seen in Wilber, 40 miles southwest of Lincoln. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister has said that 51-year old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell were arrested on unrelated warrants. Bliemeister says the two had reported contact with Loofe. The authorities didn’t say where Trail and Boswell were arrested.