Bolzer sentenced to prison for 2016 fatal crash

A Mitchell man who was behind the wheel for a fatal crash on the west edge of town last August has been sentenced to prison .

24-year-old Joshua Bolzer was sentenced to the maximum three years in prison on a charge of Motor Vehicle Homicide by Willful Reckless driving. Once released from prison, Bolzer will serve 18 months of post release supervision.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of August 20, 2016, and claimed the life of 19-year-old Dereon Betancur and injured several other passengers.

Initially, Bolzer had been charged with Motor Vehicle Homicide- DUI, Willful Reckless Driving, and DUI 1st Offense. Last month ahead of Bolzer’s jury trial, he pleaded guilty to the lone amended charge.

During sentencing, Bolzer said he was sorry for the hurt he caused, and noted he made a major mistake. Bolzer told those in attendance in the courtroom that he will have to live with his actions for the rest of his life.

Court documents say that Bolzer was driving 120 miles per hour, and his Blood Alcohol Content was above the legal limit when he crashed his pickup through a utility pole and into The Ice Box liquor store on August 20th, 2016.