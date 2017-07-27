class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250328 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Bolzer Vehicular Homicide trial date set for September

BY Ryan Murphy | July 27, 2017
The trial date for a 24-year-old Mitchell man charged in the crash death of 19-year-old Dereon Betancur has been scheduled to begin in the first week of September.

Joshua Bolzer was slated to stand trial in the  August jury term, but today in court the trial date was rescheduled to begin on September 4th.

Last August, Bolzer was arrested after allegedly crashing his pickup into a liquor store on the west edge of Mitchell while reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour. Bolzer’s truck  struck The Ice Box liquor store, a utility pole, and a tractor and the remains of the vehicle were then scattered across a half block area.

The crash claimed the life of Betancur, while passengers  Thomas Riley and Braydon Wiedeman, both from Mitchell, were also ejected from the pickup.

Bolzer will stand trial on the charges of Vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and willful reckless driving.

 

