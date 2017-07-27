Bolzer Vehicular Homicide trial date set for September

The trial date for a 24-year-old Mitchell man charged in the crash death of 19-year-old Dereon Betancur has been scheduled to begin in the first week of September.

Joshua Bolzer was slated to stand trial in the August jury term, but today in court the trial date was rescheduled to begin on September 4th.

Last August, Bolzer was arrested after allegedly crashing his pickup into a liquor store on the west edge of Mitchell while reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour. Bolzer’s truck struck The Ice Box liquor store, a utility pole, and a tractor and the remains of the vehicle were then scattered across a half block area.

The crash claimed the life of Betancur, while passengers Thomas Riley and Braydon Wiedeman, both from Mitchell, were also ejected from the pickup.

Bolzer will stand trial on the charges of Vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and willful reckless driving.