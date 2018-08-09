Boppre motion to consider fingerprint analysis taken under advisement

Scotts Buff County District Judge Andrea Miller has taken under advisement whether she may consider a motion for fingerprint analysis by convicted murderer Jeff Boppre.

The 54 year old Boppre is serving two life sentences in the September 1988 drug-related killings of 25 year old Richard Valdez and 19 year old Sharon Condon.

Defense attorney Thomas Frehrichs argued Thursday the analysis not available at the time of the investigation should be allowed now as part of a state law that provides for DNA examination in older cases, although the law does not specifically mention fingerprint samples. The fingerprints did not match any of the samples submitted by the victims, Boppre, or state witnesses Kenard Wasmer and Alan Niemann, but has never been run through any state or federal databases to see if they match someone else. Frehricks contends they could match Condon’s cousin John Yellow Boy, currently imprisoned on a rape conviction, and according to the defense a possible suspect in the crime.

Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks says the fingerprint analysis would not tell the court anything different than what that is already known, since Yellow Boy was a frequent visitor to the home. Eubanks also said Frehricks is asking the court to act as the legislature in determining whether the defense has the right to conduct fingerprint analysis under the law.