Born to Rein to show at the Midwest Theater Friday, Saturday night

The Midwest Theater will be debuting the documentary Born to Rein as part of a “triple crown premiere” this weekend.

Filmmakers Melody Dobson and Jody L. Lamp tells KNEB that much like the triple crown, they saved Scottsbluff as the best for last to show the community how much they appreciate their support. “It’s our opportunity to say thank you to so many people in western Nebraska, especially Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, all the communities,” says Dobson. “Without their support, financial support and encouragement, we wouldn’t have the film done. It will be our chance to show up and thank them personally.”

You can catch Born to Rein on Friday, May 31st and Saturday, June 1st at 7:30pm, ticket prices are $4.00 to $7.00.

After the Midwest Theater, the film will be shown in Ord, Nebraska at the Golden Husk on the 6th and 7th, and Douglas Wyoming in Washington Park on the 11th. Douglas will be holding a day of fun for Sir Barton, the first triple crown winner, and showing the film the following night.