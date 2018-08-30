Bounds defends hiring of diversity director at NU

University of Nebraska President Dr. Hank Bounds Tuesday defended his hiring of a diversity director.

Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard has questioned the hiring because it adds another six figure salary at a time when the University has been battling with the Legislature over state funding. He also maintained it might put “white Christian conservative males” at risk.

Dr. Bounds, visiting Scottsbluff Tuesday, told KNEB News the position is designed to get more people “across the finish line” to a degree, especially if they are poor. And he says the position is needed because of all the different backgrounds that students have attending the university.

Bounds told KNEB News “We have students from every county in Nebraska, every state in the nation and from over 100 nations around the world attend the university. it’s a very diverse place. Universities should be one of the places where diverse opinions are valued. ”

Erdman says he wants no preferential treatment for anyone in criticizing the need for the hiring.