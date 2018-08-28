Bounds: Workforce development remains top priority for NU

University of Nebraska President Dr. Hank Bounds says Nebraska businesses tell him workforce development should be the biggest priority for the university.

Bounds spoke to members of the Scottsbluff Rotary Club today, and the message was we need more quality workers for all the good paying jobs that we have available.

Bounds said, “We are incredibly focused on growing our enrollment, growing our graduates and making sure we are connecting them to the employers in our state . We want our graduates to choose to stay here.”

Bounds said Regional West President John Mentgen told him he could use every graduate that comes out of the university’s nursing school in Scottsbluff to fill available positions.

Bounds says he needs more funding to provide more graduates and will request a modest three percent increase in his budget this year. Bounds says there should be no reason that is rejected, maintaining there is a six to one benefit for every dollar invested in the university.