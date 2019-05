The Nebraska State Patrol says a Thursday morning rollover in Box Butte County has claimed the life of a 20-year-old Chadron man.

A NSP dispatcher told KNEB News that the accident occurred at 6:28 a.m. about six miles north of Alliance on Highway 385.

The accident report says Daniel Hunt was driving northbound in his pickup, missed a curve, rolled his vehicle, and died from injuries he sustained.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a seat belt was in use at the time of the accident.