Box Butte-Dawes County United Way has successful campaign

United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties surpassed their 2017-2018 campaign goal of $88,000 and raised $94,125. $9,933.21 was raised in Dawes County and $84,191.79 was raised in Box Butte County.

Karen Benzel, Director of United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties , said they are very pleased with raising 7% more than their stated goal in a relatively soft economy.

Box Butte County funds are utilized for Box Butte agencies and Dawes County funds raised are used to support Dawes County agencies.

Last year, eleven non-profits in Box Butte County and two in Dawes County received funds from United Way and those who historically receive funding include The DOVES Program, CAPstone and Northwest Community Action Partnership Community Services

Non-profits interested in becoming a United Way partner agency are encouraged to complete an application for funding by March 5th.