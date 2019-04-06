Box Butte, Morrill counties make FEMA public facilities aid list

The major disaster declaration for the State of Nebraska has been amended to authorize Public Assistance (PA) grants for 50 counties to help pay for repair and replacement of public facilities damaged as a result of the March winter storm and flooding.

Previously 65 counties and five tribal nations were approved for Public Assistance grants to reimburse the cost of emergency services and debris removal, including direct federal assistance (Categories A-B). Damage assessments are continuing and more counties and tribal nations may be designated for additional reimbursement for public facilities (Categories C-G). These facilities include roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities, parks and recreational areas,

The following are now eligible for Categories C-G at a federal cost share of not less than 75 percent:

Adams, Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Box Butte, Boyd, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Frontier, Furnas, Gage, Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Holt, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lancaster, Logan, Loup, Madison, Morrill, Nance, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Pierce, Platte, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Sherman, Valley, Wayne, Washington and Wheeler Counties.