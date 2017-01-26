Box Butte WMA opening for firewood collection

People with proper authorization will be allowed to collect firewood at Box Butte Wildlife Management Area from February 1 through March 12, the only time wood harvest is allowed at the reservoir 9 miles north of Hemingford.

Non-commercial firewood users who receive permission from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission may cut and remove any dead timber that is down in the area. Those authorized will receive safety guidelines along with a map of areas open for harvest and vehicle access.

Commission officials say collection of firewood within these designated areas will help with wildlife management objectives within the WMA.

The free authorization form may be obtained by contacting Micah Ellstrom, district wildlife manager, or Justin Powell, wildlife biologist, at 308-763-2940, or by stopping by the Game and Parks Commission’s Northwest District office at 299 Husker Road in Alliance.