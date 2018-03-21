Boxer Rebellion to raise colon cancer awareness

Regional West will host the 6th annual Boxer Rebellion 5K Fun Run/Walk this Saturday to promote colon cancer awareness and encourage colon cancer screening.

The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the Scottsbluff Surgery Center, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The cost is $15 with the proceeds donated to Festival of Hope.

Dr. A.J. Magana says colon cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death in U.S., with over 50,000 deaths annually. Dr. A.J. Magana says all those deaths can be provided with a colonoscopy, noting if colorectal cancer is found early and treated, the five year survival rate is 85-90%.

Magana encourages a colonoscopy after you turn 50, and every ten years after that with no risk factors, and every five years with risk factors or if polyps are found in the first exam.

Magana and nurse Joni Bruce encourage those participating to dress in wild and crazy boxer shorts and family friendly costumes.