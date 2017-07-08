Boy injured in Lake Minatare boating accident recovering; still faces long road ahead

It will be an uphill battle for the 9-year-old boy injured in a boating accident last Monday at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area.

Authorities responded to the lake on July 3rd after the boy fell off a paddle board and was hit by a boat that was backing away from the dock.

The child was ultimately airlifted to a hospital in Colorado for treatment of his injuries. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with medical expenses. The page says the child has already lost his right leg, has had eight surgeries in the past week, and doctors are trying to save his other leg.