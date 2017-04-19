Breach in Western Sugar detention pond causes lime slurry spill

KNEB News has learned there was a breach Tuesday evening in a Western Sugar detention pond east of 21st Avenue that spilled lime slurry across the far eastern portion of the South Beltline Highway and into Rebecca Winters Creek.

John Flint is with the Scottsbluff Field office of the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality. Flint says the extent of the spill was still being determined late Wednesday morning, but most of it had been contained along the South Beltline Highway ditches. But he did says some made it to Rebecca Winters Creek

Flint says during such a spill “a lot of foam was released” and Western Sugar was in the process of cleaning up the spill in the ditches and using a “Vac-Truck” to clean up the foam in the creek.

Western Sugar’s Heather Luther says the company is investigating what caused the breach so it doesn’t occur again. She says they are also working with a contractor to make repairs to the pond and conduct the cleanup. She says they are also taking soil samples to determine the extent of the spill. Luther confirmed it did go across the highway but said the company had not determined it made it to the creek.

The spill has closed the far eastern portion of the South Beltine Highway.