Breakfast Showcases Scottsbluff High School Career and Student Organizations

Scottsbluff High School, in partnership with the Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation and Kelley Bean hosted a breakfast Thursday morning celebrating their Career and Technical Student Organizations.

Foundation Director Alyssa Harvey told KNEB News one of the pieces of the career academy curriculum is for students to choose a pathway, and says they don’t have to choose right away.

She says they can try different classes and different academies to get those introductory experiences. Then, Harvey says by their Junior or Senior year they are able to really focus in on that something that may have had an impact on them.

But she says some of them know as early as their Freshman year that they want to learn and grow within that academy.

Business leaders and community supporters in attendance enjoyed a free breakfast, sponsored by Kelley Bean, catered by Pro-Start students and learned about the Career and Technical Student Organizations at SHS and how they enhance Career Academy education.

Foundation scholarships were also presented at Thursday morning’s event.