Brehm: Town hall meeting needs to have specifics on Hot Springs changes

Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Officer John Brehm is hoping veterans will get specifics this evening on what kind of community outpatient clinic will be located in Hot Springs following the announcement last month about changes at the facility.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Black Hills Health Care System (BHHCS) is hosting a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. at the VFW Post on North 10th Street in Gering.

Brehm says a lot of things need to be spelled out due to the announced changes at Hot Springs. Brehm says veterans need to know if they still go to Hot Springs for eye exams and glasses, hearing aids, and other general needs.

Brehm says he has heard it may take three years for everything to be modified but he would like a definitive timeline outlined by the VA officials.

Brehm says he also wants to know how specialized doctor appointments will be handled and whether some of those physicians will occasionally be coming down to Scottsbluff.

Veterans will have an opportunity between 5 and 6 p.m. to meet one-on-one with VA staff to answer questions about their health care benefits and services.