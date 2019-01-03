Brewer sees rough road ahead for property tax relief

Colonel Tom Brewer says property tax relief, especially for agriculture, will be one of his top priorities during the legislative session beginning next week, but he sees plenty of obstacles.

The District 43 representative says wholesale change may not be possible, but if enough lawmakers agree to chip away at the edges of the issue there could be some progress.

Brewer tells KNEB News one key would be changing the current school funding formula, which he says was relatively fair when it was initially put in place. “But over time, it’s turned into one that has put a heavy burden on those landowners and the system has become so lop-sided there’s no fair way to continue with the system we have and not eventually force our ag community into bankruptcy,” says Brewer.

Brewer believes another barrier to change is that his colleagues representing urban districts don’t seem to have the same passion for finding a fix to the problem as do those lawmakers from rural areas.

The next legislative session begins January 9th.