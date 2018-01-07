Brewers, hop growers set for conference in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ For a second year, a conference for Nebraska brewers and farmers catering to brewers will be held in the state.

The Nebraska Growers and Brewers Conference & Trade Show will be held Jan. 18-19 in downtown Omaha at the Embassy Suites.

The event is intended to provide educational information to regional hop and barley growers and craft brewers, as well as a platform for participants to build industry connections and relationships.

Sponsors of the event include the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Nebraska Hop Growers Association, the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild and Midwest Hop Producers.

Presenters include representatives of Nebraska Brewing Company of Papillion, Zipline Brewing Company of Lincoln, First Street Brewing Company of Hastings, and Blue Blood Brewing Company of Lincoln.