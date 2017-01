Another capacity crowd filled the Gering Civic center ballroom Saturday night for the Scotts Bluff County Soroptomists “Dancing with the Stars” gala.

11 couples danced in the second annual competition and KNEB’s Kendra Feather and her husband Brian won the “People’s Choice” award by raising the most money from those attending. Phil and Vicki Schmitt won the award for technical performance from the three judge panel at the event.