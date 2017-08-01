Bridgeport Ampride closed while final phase of construction completed

The Bridgeport Ampride convenience store at the corner of Highways 385 & 92 is closed until September 1st for the final phase of construction on the new storefront, demolition of the old store, and relocation and expansion of the fuel dispensers.

Closing the store is primarily for the safety of customers, employees, construction workers and contractor during the construction while also expediting completion of the project by September 1st.

Panhandle Coop CEO Charlie Wright said,” We realize that we could lose a large amount of business, especially with the Solar Eclipse, however we felt this would be the best course of action to assure safety for everyone and we wanted the store to be open for the start of the new fiscal year, which is September 1st.”

The new construction will triple the size of the current store, add a Taco Johns franchise, expand the number of fueling islands and enlarge the parking lot.