Bridgeport, Bayard Students ‘Connect the Dots’ to local careers

Freshmen and sophomores from Bayard and Bridgeport High Schools used a role-playing game Wednesday afternoon to gain more understanding of what education and experience they will need to start the career of their choice.

Aided by about 30 representatives from area businesses, and community and 4-year colleges, the students were assigned education levels, then moved on to talk with employers to see if they had enough schooling to enter a specific field.

Chelsea Altena-Sterkel, 4-H Coordinator with Morrill County Extension, says the goal of ‘Connect the Dots’ is to highlight the job opportunities waiting for them right here. “Even if they would like to go to a four-year school, a two-year or wherever they would want to go, they can go do those things out of the community,” says Altena-Sterkel, “but there will be an option of a job opportunity here in Morrill County somewhere, or the Scottsbluff area.”

Altena-Sterkel says sometimes, it does take leaving home for a while before a local high school graduate may realize all the benefits of a career closer to where they spent their formative years.