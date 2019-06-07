Bridgeport couple charged with stealing cash, totes of food from Scottsbluff church

Two people have been charged following an April theft from First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff.

48-year-old Charlotte Flamig and 59-year-old Shawn Berry are charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking ($501- $1,499).

Court documents say that on April 22, Flamig had gotten a ride to Scottsbluff from Bridgeport, and told her friend to pull into the church. She reportedly went in and came out with two totes of food valued at just under $300 and a glass jar full of money with between $188 and $250 in it.

When they returned to Bridgeport, Flamig split the money with Berry and a third person. The third person eventually realized how Flamig acquired the money, and spoke to a Morrill County Deputy and a deacon at the church.

A warrant for Flamig and Berry’s arrest was issued on Monday on the theft charge. Berry was already incarcerated in Morrill County, and Flamig was arrested on Wednesday.

She will make her first appearance on the charge today in Scotts Bluff County Court, no court date has been set for Berry as of Friday morning.