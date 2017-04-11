Bridgeport man charged with theft following bogus ATM deposits

A 29-year-old Bridgeport man is facing new charges following a 13-hour ATM withdraw spree.

Jeremy Bolzer is accused of “depositing” $2,470 into his bank account on March 18th. However the bank teller told police that all four envelops Bolzer submitted were empty, and his account only had $1.73 in it.

On the afternoon of March 18 and through the early hours of March 19, Bolzer made 11 withdraws from ATM’s totaling $1,971.50.

Bolzer was arrested on March 19 at 3:25 a.m. for Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Methamphetamine. Police were not alerted to the fraudulent ATM transactions until earlier this month, and the new charges were filed.

He is now facing a felony charge of: Theft Over $1,500.