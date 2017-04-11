class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228052 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Bridgeport man charged with theft following bogus ATM deposits

BY Ryan Murphy | April 11, 2017
(Courtesy Scotts Bluff County Detention Center)

A 29-year-old Bridgeport man is facing new charges following a 13-hour ATM withdraw spree.

Jeremy Bolzer is accused of “depositing” $2,470 into his bank account on March 18th. However the bank teller told police that all four envelops Bolzer submitted were empty, and his account only had $1.73 in it.

On the afternoon of March 18 and through the early hours of March 19, Bolzer made 11 withdraws from ATM’s totaling $1,971.50.

Bolzer was arrested on March 19 at 3:25 a.m. for Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Methamphetamine. Police were not alerted to the fraudulent ATM transactions until earlier this month, and the new charges were filed.

He is now facing a felony charge of: Theft Over $1,500.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
