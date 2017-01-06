Bridgeport man convicted of murder in “body in a barrel” case

The jury in the Morrill County “body in a barrel” case has convicted 25 year old Zack Mueller of Bridgeport of first degree murder. The jury received the case at 3:30 and returned a verdict at 7:57 p.m.

The jury also came back with guilty verdicts on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Sentencing has been set for February 27th at 3:00 p.m.

Mueller was accused in the death of Pedro Dominguez of Greeley, Colorado, whose body was found December 4th, 2015 stuffed in a barrel east of Bayard.

The state’s material witness Felicia Talley, Dominguez’ boyfriend, testified Mueller shot the victim while the three were riding in a car south of Bridgeport November 22nd. Other than law enforcement, many of the major witnesses , the defendant and the victim were involved in use and sale of drugs.

Deputy Attorney General Doug Warner emphasized in his closing statement Mueller’s erratic behavior leading up to the shooting after the three principals smoked meth earlier in the day. He also pointed to Mueller’s involvement in the destruction of key evidence after the shooting. The evidence included the burning of the car Mueller, Talley, and Dominguez were riding in at the time of the shooting and the burning of items in the car in barrels at the defendant’s home.

The state Friday also presented audio clips and video from visits to Mueller by family members and friends. In one of the clips Mueller tells his mother he is “screwed” if law enforcement takes Talley into custody and compels her to testify.

Deputy Defense Attorney Sarah Newell claimed Talley was the “culprit”, emphasizing social media messages after the shooting where she “prayed for forgiveness” and said she “didn’t want to be like her mother”, who is serving a life term for murder after Talley testified against her when she was 12 years old. Newell also provided the jury with messages on a burner phone the victim and Talley shared which indicated Dominguez recently had a child with another woman, providing a possible motive for Talley being the killer.

In addition a cellmate of Talley at the Morrill County jail, Alexandria Montoya, took the stand Friday. She testified Talley told her she had put her hand over Dominguez’ mouth and nose after the shooting to keep him from “struggling” so he couldn’t breathe and would die. Montoya also said Talley placed a teardrop tattoo around her eye while in jail, which is viewed as a sign a person killed someone.

Warner said during his closing argument Talley testified with immunity from prosecution on any issues she discussed in her testimony but not regarding the possibility of a future homicide count.